Lancaster Park Playground To Open On November 28th

Credit: St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks via Facebook

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The newly renovated Lancaster Park Playground is now scheduled to open on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. Originally planned to open on or around November 17, St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks made the announcement of the delay on the day of.

“The final pieces of safety railing will be delivered and installed on Monday, November 27th along with the final playground inspection,” St. Mary’s Recreation & Parks stated on Facebook. “We apologize for the delay, yet the department is confident your family will enjoy the playground soon.”

The new playground will feature the following:

four (4) types of swings

playhouse

music station

multiple slides and climbers

overhead ladders

balance activities and spinners

Credit: St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks via Facebook

This new playground is being constructed on the original footprint which totals 8,150 sf. The surfacing throughout the playground is Rainbow Turf which is a rubber safety surface.

The new playground will also feature many accessible features for children with disabilities. The new park will feature:

raised play structures are ramped

several types of accessible swings

two specialized types of equipment (Aeroglider and Accessible Whirl) that are designed specifically for children that use adaptive equipment

cozy cocoon that provides an area for quiet time.

Boundary fencing will also be installed on the 2-5-year-old section, adding safety to the site.

Credit: St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks via Facebook

“The Department has adopted a 20-year replacement plan for all playgrounds. The park property is owned by the United States Navy and leased by the County. The current lease amendment was approved by the Navy, effective July 1, 2023, which allowed for the playground replacement project to begin,” Arthur Shepherd, the Director of St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks, told The BayNet.

“Most manufacturers state the lifespan can be 15-20 years with proper maintenance as the old equipment may not meet the most current safety standards. This premiere accessible playground located at the popular and busy Lancaster Park will provide a safe and enjoyable play experience for children of ALL abilities for the next 20 years.”

