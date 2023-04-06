Largo Resident Celebrates 100th Birthday With Party And Proclamation From The Maryland General Assembly

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Upper Marlboro resident Gladys Spencer was treated to a birthday party with balloons, cake, friends, and a proclamation from the Maryland General Assembly recognizing her 100th birthday on April 2, 2023.

Born in 1923 in Croom, Md. in Prince George’s County, Ms. Spencer grew up in a family of nine. She attended St. Mary School in Upper Marlboro and later graduated from Frederick Douglas High School. She then went on to work at her St. Mary School alma mater, where she was employed for 39 years performing a variety of roles including cooking, cleaning, and caring for the church school. Born under the presidency of Calvin Coolidge, she’s lived under 17 different U.S. presidents and through a century of social, technological, and political changes that have shaped every facet of the world we live in today.

The proclamation, signed by Delegate Darryl Barnes, states: “In recognition of your 100 years of life. The longevity of life is a blessing for an individual and for a community, that benefits from the knowledge, creativity, and experience you bring to all. May your latter years be your best years.”

About 1,800 Maryland residents are 100 or older, according to the Maryland Centenarians Committee, which tracks that population using Social Security data. This newly minted centenarian is a resident of Fellowship Square’s Largo Landing Fellowship House, a community in Upper Marlboro that provides housing for older adults living on extremely limited fixed incomes. Fellowship Square is one of the leading local providers of affordable housing and services to low-income seniors. Through HUD funding and vouchers, residents of Fellowship Houses – many who live on Social Security or Supplemental Security Income alone, with an average annual fixed-income of $10,000/year – pay no more than 30 percent of their income toward their housing costs, including rent and a utility allowance.

Ms. Spencer has resided at Largo Landing for the past 23 years, when, after her four children had grown up and established their families and careers, she recalls that she said to herself, “Gladys, now that you see what they are doing with their lives and getting their things done and getting themselves settled, it’s about time to look out for yourself for a while.” She’s

been an active member of the Largo Landing Fellowship House community ever since. Gladys likes to participate in bingo, casino, and the many other social events offered to residents. She also enjoys going on outings with her grown children, loves poetry, and has even published a poem. Her advice to the younger generation is to “always do the right thing, be wise enough to do so, and show respect and patience for others.”

Fellowship Square ensures that residents have the support they need to live independent and fulfilling lives even in the face of serious obstacles, such as the high costs of housing in the greater Washington DC area. For more information on Fellowship Square housing options, volunteer opportunities or donations, visit fellowshipsquare.org, call 703.860.2536 or email info@fellowshipsquare.org.