Huntingtown Man Wanted For Assault And Reckless Endangerment

by Calvert County Sheriff's Office

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of McKinley Nathaniel Mackall, 43 of Huntingtown. Mackall is wanted for First-Degree Assault, Second-Degree Assault and Reckless Endangerment. Anyone with information in regards to Mackall, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800, Sgt. Phillip Foote (443) […]

Maryland Creates New Black Bass Conservation Fund

by Department of Natural Resources

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources now has a dedicated source of funding for conservation of Maryland’s largemouth bass and smallmouth bass—collectively called black bass—to which the state’s anglers, boaters, hunters, and others can contribute when purchasing their licenses. Governor Wes Moore signed legislation on May 8 to create the Black Bass Conservation […]

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Served

by St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

7/21/2023 Jontae Lamont Proctor, 20 Assault 2nd / DOC Employee 7/21/2023 James Reginald Flanagan, 26 Assault 2nd / DOC Employee 7/21/2023 Jadon Bernard Somerville, 23 Assault Second degree // 2nd / DOC Employee Etc Assault 7/21/2023 D’Montre Montez Bush, 24 Assault Second degree // 2nd / DOC Employee Etc Assault 7/24/2023 Anthony Robert Eckloff, 36 […]

Visit St. Mary’s Maryland To Launch New St. Mary’s Craft Beverage Trail At Craft Beverage Festival

by Visit St. Mary's MD

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Visit St. Mary’s Maryland (VSMMD) is launching the St. Mary’s Craft Beverage Trail, a celebration of the entrepreneurs, artisans, and collaborators that make up the local craft beverage community and the quality products and experiences they create. VSMMD will officially launch the trail at the St. Mary’s Craft Beverage Festival, Saturday, August 19th to Sunday, August […]