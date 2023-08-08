PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office put out a Facebook post on August 8, 2023, wishing K9 Dexter a happy 8th birthday and a happy and healthy retirement! After seven years of service, Dexter has transitioned from a working canine, to a full-time family pet! “From 2016 to 2019, K9 Dexter was […]
Huntingtown Man Wanted For Assault And Reckless Endangerment
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of McKinley Nathaniel Mackall, 43 of Huntingtown. Mackall is wanted for First-Degree Assault, Second-Degree Assault and Reckless Endangerment. Anyone with information in regards to Mackall, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800, Sgt. Phillip Foote (443) […]
Dennis Point Marina & Campground Sold To CrossCore
DRAYDEN, Md. – CrossCore, a boutique real estate investment and advisory firm based out of Washington, D.C., has recently purchased the Dennis Point Marina and Campground for an undisclosed price. This marks CrossCore’s first investment in a leisure property. The marina is located at 46555 Dennis Point Way on Cartheagena Creek, Drayden, Maryland. The property […]
Southern Maryland Woman In Racetrax Winner’s Circle
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – She just loves Racetrax, a retired federal government employee from Calvert County told Maryland Lottery officials this week. “I play at least once a week,” she said, “and I do pretty well.” An $18,000 prize a few years back makes that abundantly clear, but pales in comparison to her most recent win […]
Bowie Falls In Series Opener At Richmond Around Seven-Run Sixth
RICHMOND, VA – Timely hitting was a key factor between the Bowie Baysox and Richmond Flying Squirrels on Tuesday night, as Bowie dropped their series-opening matchup at The Diamond, 10-2. Bowie went just 2-for-16 at the plate with runners in scoring position, compared to Richmond’s 7-for-13 mark. After a scoreless first inning, Jud Fabian opened the […]
Blue Crabs Come Back Late, Lose On Walk-Off
LONG ISLAND, NY – The first place Blue Crabs were back in Long Island to face off with the Long Island Ducks. The Crabs were coming off their sixth straight series win in a row and trying to build their lead in the North Division. Former Duck McKenzie Mills was going for the Blue Crabs […]
Maryland Creates New Black Bass Conservation Fund
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources now has a dedicated source of funding for conservation of Maryland’s largemouth bass and smallmouth bass—collectively called black bass—to which the state’s anglers, boaters, hunters, and others can contribute when purchasing their licenses. Governor Wes Moore signed legislation on May 8 to create the Black Bass Conservation […]
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Served
7/21/2023 Jontae Lamont Proctor, 20 Assault 2nd / DOC Employee 7/21/2023 James Reginald Flanagan, 26 Assault 2nd / DOC Employee 7/21/2023 Jadon Bernard Somerville, 23 Assault Second degree // 2nd / DOC Employee Etc Assault 7/21/2023 D’Montre Montez Bush, 24 Assault Second degree // 2nd / DOC Employee Etc Assault 7/24/2023 Anthony Robert Eckloff, 36 […]
Visit St. Mary’s Maryland To Launch New St. Mary’s Craft Beverage Trail At Craft Beverage Festival
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Visit St. Mary’s Maryland (VSMMD) is launching the St. Mary’s Craft Beverage Trail, a celebration of the entrepreneurs, artisans, and collaborators that make up the local craft beverage community and the quality products and experiences they create. VSMMD will officially launch the trail at the St. Mary’s Craft Beverage Festival, Saturday, August 19th to Sunday, August […]
Swim Advisory Lifted At Bayfront Park
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – The swim advisory that was put in place at Bayfront Park on August 2, 2023 has been lifted, according to the Calvert County Health Department. Today, the Town of Chesapeake Beach received notification of the updated water sample results from August 7, 2023, which showed that the beach is no longer […]