GLEN BURNIE, Md. – Seventy-six law enforcement officers from 21 state, county and local police agencies were recognized this past weekend for their commitment to enforcing Maryland’s impaired driving laws. The annual Impaired Driving Law Enforcement Awards, a joint effort of the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office and the Washington Regional Alcohol Program, was held Saturday, November 4, and honored officers dedicated to eliminating impaired driving crashes, injuries and deaths. The combined efforts of law enforcement officers statewide resulted in more than 14,859 arrests for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) in 2022.

“The Maryland Department of Transportation is proud to support our members of law enforcement, and we’re thankful for their daily commitment to remove impaired drivers from Maryland roadways,” said Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer, who also serves as Governor Wes Moore’s Highway Safety Representative. “We all must work together as a community to make traffic safety a top priority and create a responsible environment for all travelers.”

The awards ceremony was held in Rockville and recognized officers for DUI enforcement – including seven who made more than 100 arrests each: Baltimore County Police Department Police Officer First Class Jefferson Schaub (100 arrests);

Howard County Police Department Police Officer First Class Erica Farley (102 arrests);

Maryland State Police Trooper First Class Seth Shubert (105 arrests);

Maryland State Police Trooper First Class Nicholas Kline (125 arrests);

Maryland State Police Trooper First Class Logan Speak of the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort (SPIDRE) team (101 arrests);

Maryland State Police Corp. Anthony Wallace, also of the SPIDRE team (103 arrests); and

Maryland Transportation Authority Police Officer II Justin Insley (136 arrests).

At the event, officials also thanked officers who serve as Drug Recognition Experts. These officers are trained in a scientifically validated method to identify people whose driving is impaired by drugs other than, or in addition to, alcohol. The following conducted more than 15 Drug Recognition Expert evaluations: Baltimore City Police Department Lt. Charles Smith;

Harford County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Christopher Henize;

Maryland State Police Trooper First Class Gregory Bunger;

Maryland State Police Trooper First Class Nicholas Schweers; and

Montgomery County Police Department Sgt. Patrick Kepp.

For her dedication and passion for safety enforcement, Police Officer First Class Erica Farley of Howard County Police Department was named the recipient of the Noah Leotta Memorial Award. The award is named for a Montgomery County Department of Police officer who was killed by an impaired driver while working a holiday DUI patrol in 2015.

From Left to Right: Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer, Police Officer First Class Erica Farley of the Howard County Police Department, MVA’s Highway Safety Office Director Dr. Tim Kerns, MVA’s Highway Safety Office Impaired Driving Program Manager Cliff Jacobs.

“Maryland’s professional law enforcement serve as the front line in the state’s fight against impaired driving. It is their valiant efforts in ensuring public safety that we recognize with this year’s Maryland Impaired Driving Enforcement Awards,” said Kurt Erickson, President of the Maryland nonprofit Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP). Maryland’s Impaired Driving Enforcement Awards are supported by a grant from the Motor Vehicle Administrator’s Highway Safety Office to WRAP.

Over the past five years in Maryland, there have been more than 32,250 crashes involving drivers impaired by drugs and/or alcohol. Those crashes resulted in 799 deaths and 14,317 injuries. In addition to high visibility impaired driving enforcement operations throughout the year, the Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office runs an educational campaign called “Be the SOBER Driver” and “Be the MAKE A PLAN Driver” to encourage everyone to make a plan for a sober ride home.

Learn more about the Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office at ZeroDeathsMD.gov or on Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram at @ZeroDeathsMD.