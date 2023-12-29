Lawsuit Against Chesapeake Church Dismissed In Calvert County

Credit: Chesapeake Church

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – A civil action lawsuit filed by the former pastor of Chesapeake Church in Huntingtown has been dismissed. Robert Hahn filed for breach of contract under Maryland common law back in October. The issue was his original retirement contract, executed in November of 2002, and an amended contract executed in May 2023.

When Hahn retired in November of 2022, the church agreed to give him a retirement pension, and bi-monthly checks, for two years. The payments would continue as long as Hahn helped the church transition leadership. In May of 2023, the Elders reached out to Hahn via email and told him they were cutting the term of the contract to 12 months because of inappropriate behavior.

That email said the following:

The Elders have discussed your current pension arrangement in light of your recently admitted inappropriate behavior with (REDACTED). We also noted that you were expected to assist in the transition of leadership for the first year which you have failed to do. While we acknowledge your 30+ years of serving our community as Senior Pastor and Elder, your behavior is diametrically opposed to the fundamental biblical values we espouse. Accordingly, as leaders of the Church, we are compelled to take the following action:

-Remove you from Pastor Emeritus status which means you will no longer be eligible for a housing allowance.

-Reduce your pension from 24 months to 12 months.

If you have any questions, you can email us or request a meeting with the Session. The Elders

While Hahn claimed the accusations were “baseless,” he agreed to a new deal that included the church making payments through March of 2024. With that, the Elders added the following morality clause:

If Robert Hahn commits any act, which is an offense involving moral turpitude under federal, state, or local laws, or which might tend to bring Chesapeake Church, End Hunger in Calvert County, or Honduras Compassion Partners to public disrepute, contempt, scandal, or ridicule, or which may embarrass, offend, insult, or denigrate individuals or groups, or that may shock, insult, or offend the community or public morals or decency or prejudice Chesapeake Church, End Hunger in Calvert County, or Honduras Compassion Partners, then Chesapeake Church shall have the right to unilaterally terminate the pension agreement without liability for the unpaid portion of any compensation due upon written notice to Robert Hahn.

Hahn agreed but demanded they include the following statement: “Both parties agree not to publicly disclose the details of this agreement.” The Elders complied.

The final version’s last paragraph reads:

Additionally, Chesapeake Church agrees to make no disparaging remarks about Robert Hahn publicly or privately and both parties agree to not publicly disclose the details of this agreement.

So, Hahn continued to receive bi-monthly payments of $2,107.61 and was supposed to continue receiving them through March 1, 2024. But on May 26, 2023, the Elders sent another email to Hahn stating the church was dealing with budget problems and they planned to defer future pension payments.

On June 1, Steve Bertolaccini, on behalf of the Elders wrote:

“We have relooked [sic] at our plan but there is no good alternative at this time. We just do not have the resources. Again, we truly regret any inconvenience and we are committed to restoring your pension payments as soon as possible.”

Hahn still hadn’t received subsequent payments as of August 2023. He inquired when the payments would resume and received the following reply:

“No. Unfortunately, I still cannot tell you, I was hoping to have an answer for you by now but I don’t.”

According to the complaint, filed on October 5th, the last time Hahn received a check from the church was on June 13, so he filed the lawsuit.

But on December 6th, both parties agreed to the dismissal of the case, meaning they settled or the complaint was withdrawn.

A Facebook blog called “Survivors of Chesapeake Church” has over a thousand followers. It has continued to post updates about Hahn, the Elders, and the church as a whole. Many people have shared their stories of how the church leadership has done them wrong in the past, others defend the church and those leading it. No word if the blog will continue now that the lawsuit has been dismissed.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com