Leadership Maryland Now Accepting Applications For Class Of 2023

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Leadership Maryland, the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders, is now accepting applications for the Class of 2023. Leadership Maryland’s selection committee will choose 52 applicants to complete an eight-month hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues.

Applications are open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland applicants will have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state.

The chosen class will reflect a cross-section of the state by including diversity of geographic location, profession, ethnicity, age and gender.

To be considered for the Class of 2023, application packages must include:

Completed application, available online only at www.LeadershipMD.org;

Paid non-refundable application fee of $250;

Two references;

One letter of recommendation;

Authorizing official statement from applicant’s supervisor or CEO (unless applicant is self-employed or are their own supervisor);

Professional color photo

Completed application packages and registration fees must be received by Leadership Maryland (PO Box 2442, Easton, MD 21601) by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022. Upon acceptance of the application, candidates will be contacted to schedule an interview with members of the Leadership Maryland selection committee. The selected Class of 2023 will be announced in early February 2023.

Before applying, candidates should know they will be able to attend Class of 2023 sessions on the following dates:

March 13 (evening reception)

April 20 & 21 (Orientation – mandatory)

May 11 & 12

June 15 & 16

July 13 & 14

September 14 & 15

October 12 & 13

November 10

December 5 (Graduation)

Full information regarding Leadership Maryland’s application instructions, selection process, tuition and financial assistance, 2023 program dates and locations, and attendance policy are available at www.LeadershipMD.org. Anyone with questions may contact Leadership Maryland at 410-841-2101 or Info@LeadershipMD.org.

About Leadership Maryland

Leadership Maryland is a professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Each year, as many as 52 diverse and accomplished executives from Maryland’s public and private sectors are selected to come together as a class for an eight-month hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues. The first Leadership Maryland class graduated in 1993, and the organization’s alumni network now consists of more than 1,100 leaders from all industries and regions of the state.

To learn more, please call Leadership Maryland at 410-841-2101 or visit www.LeadershipMD.org.