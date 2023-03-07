LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM) is accepting applications for its Executive Program Class of 2024, which will run from September 2023 through May 2024. The program is open to mid- and upper-level senior executives living or working in Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties, who have demonstrated commitment to community engagement.

The LSM Executive Program is an interactive “behind-the-scenes” educational experience designed to increase collaboration among Southern Maryland senior executives who are committed to addressing the community needs of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties. Each month, from September through May, a cohort of up to 35 leaders will gather for a one- or two-day session at a local industry or community site to focus on a significant Southern Maryland issue: education, healthcare, energy, environment, defense, public safety, housing and human services, economic and workforce development, agriculture, and diversity. Participants enhance their learning about regional needs and issues through volunteer service in local nonprofits or self-designed community-engaged projects.

“Leadership Southern Maryland changed the trajectory of my career,” said Theresa Johnson LSM ‘14, CalvertHealth Vice President for Brand Strategy and Philanthropy. “From day one, I was inspired to learn more about my community and about myself. This experience is about learning, listening, and questioning everything you know. I can pick up the phone at any time and get an honest answer from my LSM network of friends and colleagues. It’s an experience for which I’ll always be grateful.”

Learn more by attending one of four LSM Information Sessions: March 14, 9:30-10:30am at Calvert Library in Prince Frederick; March 17, 12:00-1:00pm at MIL Corp, Expedition Office in Lexington Park and via Zoom; March 28, 9:30-10:30am at Waldorf West Branch Library in Waldorf; and April 4, 5:00-6:00pm at Charlotte Hall Regional Library in Charlotte Hall. Advance registration is required. Register at http://www.leadershipsomd.org/information-session-registration/.

The LSM Executive Program application deadline is April 15, 2023. A limited number of scholarships for nonprofit and small business leaders are available. For more information, visit www.leadershipsomd.org or contact info@leadershipsomd.org.