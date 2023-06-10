Leonard Hall Recreation Center Going Through Renovations, All Indoor Arena Activities Put On Hold

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Renovations for the Leonard Hall Recreation Center (LHRC), located at 23145 Leonard Hall Dr, began on April 1, 2023. The renovations will include removal of old dasher boards, flooring; full abatement and concrete patching; installation of new floor tiles, dasher boards, retractable bleachers, and an upgraded sound system.

Funding for the project includes $385,000 from Maryland Program Open Space grant funds and $146,000 from St. Mary’s County Capital Improvement Project funds.

“Renovations will continue through June 20, with additional facility maintenance and cleaning for a tentative reopening of June 22,” Arthur Shepherd, the Director of St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks, told The BayNet.

Until then, all activities that utilize the indoor arena will be put on hold. Restroom access has been available to park users throughout the project.

“Much anticipated renovations will provide participants with improved usability of a modern arena for activities such as soccer, roller hockey, roller skating, lacrosse, field hockey, pickleball and a variety of other indoor activities,” Shepherd stated. “Social media updates will be made, informing citizens and user groups of the confirmed openings. Rec and Parks staff look forward to seeing you at the LHRC!”

