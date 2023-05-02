Leonardtown Celebrates Cinco De Mayo Throughout The Entire Month Of May

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – For those looking to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, you’ll find a wide range of exciting activities taking place all around Leonardtown during the entire month of May courtesy of the Leonardtown Arts & Entertainment District, the St. Mary’s County Arts Council and local Leonardtown businesses! Enjoy live music, make & take art activities, a Cinco de Mayo Art Show, a Bilingual Story Time, face painting featuring Día de los Muertos designs, Merengue Dance lessons, live Mariachi music, a live Lucha Libre event, cocktail classes, specialty food and much more!

Gather the family and join us for the official kickoff to the Leonardtown Cinco de Mayo Celebration during the May First Friday All Weekend Event (Friday, May 5th – Sunday, May 7th).

This one-of-a-kind celebration is part of the Latin Nights in Leonardtown Series. For more information about this or other exciting Latin-themed events and activities being held throughout Leonardtown visit: visitleonardtownmd.com/latinnights.

For more information about upcoming First Friday events visit: visitleonardtownmd.com/firstfriday.