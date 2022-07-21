Photo Courtesy of The Youngs.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Adrian and Elisabeth Young, a couple living in Leonardtown that owns YOUNGMOVEMINTS Child Care, recently starred in the reality television show “The Blox.”

The Blox is a docu-series competition television show produced by MTV featuring entrepreneurs who compete against each other in startup games. The couple learned about the show through an advertisement.

After discussion among themselves, they believed they would be good candidates for the show since they are owners of multiple businesses looking to learn more and grow.

“We decided to go on the show because it was an opportunity to further our education and business aspect,” said Adrian Young.

Their experience with the show was very informative, the couple said. While on the show, they learned about being more business savvy and understanding the intricacies of running a business.

“The experience was very refreshing, challenging, and educational,” Adrian said. “It was nice to be able to be around other entrepreneurs 24/7 for 7 days. The experience really motivated me to want to do more with YOUNGMOVEMINTS and work on growth.”

Although the experience was great, it was an up and down experience for the couple because you never knew what would happen next.

“The experience of being on a reality show is like a roller coaster ride,” Adrian said. “It was very exciting, and I would like to do it again.”

Considering they were around other entrepreneurs frequently, they learned many tools that will take them further with their businesses.

“When it comes to people like us who are very passionate and competitive at what they do,” Elisabeth said. “Then you’re surrounded by like-minded people all going for the same thing at the same time just imagine how many highs and lows there were.”

Despite losing the competition, the experience gave the couple a refreshed motivation to improve their business. For the Young family, the potential for their business is limitless because of what they learned.

“After being on the show, I have been taking the tools we learned and been motivated on the success of YOUNGMOVEMINTS,” Elisabeth said. “When it comes to the future, anything is possible.”

Currently, the couple has some upcoming projects in the works.

YOUNGMOVEMINTS Childcare Center provides children with the tools and support essential for their healthy development. Their activities are carefully designed to adequately nourish the emotional, intellectual, and physical growth of kids. Through stimulating situations and hands-on learning opportunities, our children are free to develop their bright young minds.

“Through cooperative play and creative activities, kids reach their social, emotional, and physical milestones naturally and with ease,” it says in its mission statement.

Programs include infant/toddler class, preschool/two’s class, pre-k class, and before and after care class.

If interested in enrolling your child in YOUNGMOVEMINTS Childcare Center, call the office or email to schedule a tour at: (301)246-0692.

Viewers can watch the show online or through the show’s app. Visit www.betablox.com for more details.

