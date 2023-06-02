Leonardtown Kicks Off Summer Celebrations In June

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Greet the summer with outdoor fun and excitement in Leonardtown during the entire month of June. Kick off your celebrations in Leonardtown this weekend at the Grillin’ & Chillin’ First Friday Weekend event. The festivities begin on Friday, June 2nd in LTown Alley and Leonardtown Square from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Enjoy live music, FREE, family-friendly art activities, and an antique and classic car display courtesy of Leonardtown Arts & Entertainment District and St. Mary’s County Rod & Classic Car Club. There’s also great offers and special events with local businesses throughout the weekend.

Looking for summer fun for the kids? There are plenty of kids camps to keep your little ones engaged and happy this summer. They can explore their creativity in summer art programs at The Yellow Line Studio, learn the FUNdamentals of golfing with Above Par Golf & Entertainment, and learn water safety and standup paddleboard techniques at the root, SUP & Fitness kids SUP camps at the Leonardtown Wharf.

Adults can join in the fun too with outdoor fitness classes at the Wharf and Port of Leonardtown Park throughout the summer. Choose from Pilates and stroller fitness classes with SPICE Studio, adult SUP classes and paddle events with root, SUP & Fitness, yoga with Evolve Yoga & Wellness, Zumba and line dance classes with Zumba Fitness Around Town and much more!

Looking for a more leisurely day on the water? Why not rent a canoe or kayak from Patuxent Adventure and spend the day paddling along beautiful Breton Bay, book a sunset cruise with Captain Phil of Fish the Bay Charters and explore the open waters, or enjoy a spectacular aerial view of the Wharf and Patuxent River with a seaplane ride with SoMD Seaplanes.

Then what better way to greet the summer than a blowout party at the Wharf! Join us on Saturday, June 24th from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. when the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival Presents: The On the Water’s Edge R&B Concert Celebration featuring Latrice Carr and the Rise Band & Show, sponsored by Jimmy Hayden of RE-MAX 100 and Homes for Heroes and the Leonardtown Arts & Entertainment District. In addition to fabulous music, the evening also includes fun and easy-to-follow R&B Line Dance Instruction with dance enthusiast and instructor, Renee Stevens. You don’t want to miss this exciting evening of entertainment!

Whatever you choose you are sure to have a fun start to your summer. For more information about summer activities in Leonardtown visit: VisitLeonardtownMD.com/LeonardtownAE.