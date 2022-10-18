Leonardtown Man Arrested On Multiple Charges After Driving Erratically

Kevin Jeffrey Hancock

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On October 11, 2022, TFC J. Engleman responded to the area of Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD for the report of a vehicle driving erratically.

TFC Engleman conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on Greenbrier Road at Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD.

Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Kevin Jeffrey Hancock, 38 of Leonardtown, MD was driving while under the influence. Hancock resisted while troopers placed him under arrest.

A search incident to arrest revealed a pipe containing suspected Cocaine, suspected Alprazolam and suspected Suboxone.

Hancock was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Resist/Interfere With Arrest, Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order, Obstructing & Hindering, Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x3 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x3.

He was also issued numerous traffic citations.