LEONARDTOWN, Md. – It is with deep regret that The Commissioners of Leonardtown and The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County relay that the 47th Annual Veterans Day Parade has been cancelled this year due to the forecasted inclement weather.

A small Memorial will be held inside Town Hall (22670 Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650) at 11 a.m. on the second floor.

If there is a break in the weather, a Wreath Laying Ceremony will be held outside in Leonardtown Square directly after the Memorial (approximately 11:45 a.m.).

In the event of heavy rain and dangerous conditions, the Ceremony will be cancelled as well and the Town will make arrangements to place the wreaths at a later date.