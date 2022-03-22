LEONARDTOWN, Md. –After being canceled in January because of the COVID-19 omicron surge, the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) recently hosted its 94th annual installation program, establishing new officers and recognizing longtime members for their many years of service.
Leonardtown VFD hosts this event every year to award members who placed in the top 10 in the department for the previous year and others like “Firefighter of the Year,” according to President Gary Bell.
The department has a committee that chooses these members for the awards. Christopher S. Bell won the firefighter of the year award, attendance award, and chief’s award. Also, there were three members of the fire department and three members of the auxiliary honored for their 50 years of service, according to Bell.
Additionally, the chief appoints the new officers and creates a mission for the department. Meanwhile, administrative officers are appointed by the members of the department.
The event went smoothly and had a great turnout, but the biggest issue came down to scheduling problems, according to Bell. Usually, the program takes place on the first Saturday of January. The omicron surge spread swiftly throughout the county and affected everyone, including the department, he said.
Some members became sick, which made the administrative office and the chief cancel the program until the surge passed. They decided in their February meeting to have the meeting in March.
Here is a list of those appointed and honored at the event:
Administrative
President: Gary S. Bell, Sr.
Vice President: Keith A. Watts
Recording Secretary: J. Kevin Mattingly
Corresponding Secretary: Thomas A. Mattingly
Treasurer: George Kalnasy,Jr
Assistance Treasurer: Robert F. Miedzinski
Chief: Christopher S. Bell
LOSAP: William M. Watts
Line Officers
Chief: Christopher S. Bell
Asst. Chief: Mark J. Bell
Deputy Chief: John E. Trossbach
Engine Captain: Keith A. Watts
Squad Captain: Jared W. Trossbach
Truck Captain: Jonathan H. Mattingly
Engine Lieutenant: Ryan J. (R.J.) Abell
Squad Lieutenant: Stephen M. Norris
Truck Lieutenant: Scott McCloskey
Safety Officer: Matt McCloskey
Chief’s Aid: Christopher E. Smith
Engineer: J. Andrew Bell
Asst. Engineer: T. W. Bell
Asst. Engineer: John Padgett
Asst. Engineer: Warren I. Trossbach, Jr.
Asst. Engineer: Kenny Scully
Asst. Engineer: Gary Bell
Asst. Engineer: Charlie Cooksey
Asst. Engineer: Matt McCloskey
In Recognition of 50 Years of Service
Kenneth J. Scully
Diane Bell
(50 Years)
Carl B. Scully
Elizabeth Ann Burris
(50 Years)
George Kalnasy, Jr.
Denise Mattingly
Members Who Passed in 2020 – 2021
Leonardtown Fire Department
Karen Ann “Kay” Owens
(2020)
Leonardtown Fire Department
Norman Pilkerton, Jr.
Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com