Leonardtown VFD Regrets To Announces The Passing Of Past Chief John F. “Jake” Mattingly

John F. “Jake” Mattingly

​LEONARDTOWN, Md. – It is with deepest sympathy that the membership of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department and its Auxiliary announce the passing of Past Chief John F. “Jake” Mattingly.

Jake Joined the department in 1952 and served as Fire Chief from 1962 – 1965 and 1967 – 1972. As member of the department and over his many years of service he held all operational positions in the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department. His major fire events while serving as Chief included the 1963 Compton Woods Fire that burned over 1000 acres and the major fire at Stewart’s Petroleum fuel farm when one of the tanks was struck by lightning. He was inducted into the SMVFA Hall of Fame in 2013. He attended the Maryland State Firemen’s Association every year from 1949 until he retired from active service and always looked forward to the Ocean City Convention. Jake was a strong advocate for training and was instrumental in establishing the “Regional Training Program” in 1968. He was proud being chairman of the Committee to purchase our 1971 Seagrave Engine 17, our first diesel powered engine. In October 2014, the membership of the department dedicated our Seagrave Engine 14 to Jake for all of his years and dedication to the department. While Chief Jake Mattingly will be missed by the department, the impact of his service and leadership will remain forever.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, July 27, 2023 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with Fireman’s Prayers at 7:00 p.m., at Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, 22733 Lawrence Avenue, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend David Beaubien on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 22800 Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow the Mass at Charles Memorial Gardens, Garden of Hope, lot 776 in Leonardtown, MD.