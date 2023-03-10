Let’s “Get Real” On If Those Were UFOs Or Spy Balloons

CALIFORNIA, Md. – With many Unidentified Aerial Phenomena sightings, and the government’s strong reaction, rumors of alien involvement quickly surfaced in the media and gained the attention of locals like Chirs Hill and Mark Frisco.

On the 27th episode of The BayNet’s Podcast, “Get Real with Chris & Mark,” the hosts ‘Get Real’ about recent news surrounding the government shootdown of what is said to be spy balloons.

“I think it’s just a crazy topic because there’s so much stuff in the news right now about this, and if you read enough, you’ll hear about the fact that the government has basically said that things are happening in the sky, but they can’t decipher what they are,” Mark started by saying.

Mark mentioned that he always falls for the UFO and spy balloon click-bait and has kept up with the recent news articles. He noted that the government has stated that at least one of the four objects detected was believed to be a Chinese spying device. While the Chinese government has disputed this, arguing that the first object was a lost weather balloon.

“Then all of a sudden we’re shooting stuff out of the sky, which some of my friends think it’s aliens, some of my friends think it’s China. Some people think it’s just recreational things people were doing at 40,000 feet,” Mark continued.

The most recent government theory is that the destroyed UAPs (unidentified anomalous phenomena) are considered harmless, but this has not stopped people from sharing their experiences with otherworldly phenomena.

When Mark shared his UFO story with Chris, he said he saw something over the water on a rainy night from where he sat on his deck enjoying a cigar.

“It could have been anything. It could have been a multitude of things. It was obviously in the distance, not directly across, so you could see it in the atmosphere. I saw a bright blue flash, and it flashed and expanded out, and then it shot up and disappeared,” Mark explained.

Since the 1940s, the concept of extraterrestrials has been the favored explanation for mysterious phenomena in the sky. During the episode, Chris and Mark both shared their viewpoints about what the objects could be.

“I don’t know about the whole alien thing,” Chris expressed, “There’s a lot of that stuff that goes on. It’s almost like there’s a lot of evidence, just no final proof.”

“The US government has declassified their information, and they’ve flat out said that there are things that happen in the sky that we cannot explain,” Mark elaborated, “They’re saying it could be aliens. It could be a technology that one of our enemies has that we don’t know about. That’s why they are investigating into these things.”

With new sightings in the sky and authority’s unexpressed concerns after their strong reactions, you cannot help but wonder what is really happening.

