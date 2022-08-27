LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The following letter was sent to TheBayNet.com by Marilyn Crosby of Lexington Park. Crosby is a former member of the St. Mary’s County Board of Education and a retired history teacher:

What do I think of Biden’s Student Loan Handout of half a billion dollars? First, it will fuel inflation. Right now many have to choose between electricity for air conditioning and food on the table.

How did I get through college? This is an account how a 76 year old woman fulfilled one of her dreams. I graduated from the University of Maryland in 1969. We were a middle class family and our funds were limited.

I needed money for tuition. My mother went back to work to help.

I earned money working several summer jobs and one during the year. I was no stranger to paying my own way. At 12 I took care of my neighbor’s Newborn. The father liked my work so much, he hired me to work at his

company, United Leaf Tobaccoat 18. I learned how to balance budgets and how to work with people from Switzerland and migrant workers from North Carolina. Our tobacco was used to help a cigarette burn properly. I earned $40.00 per week. The dollar was worth much more back then. As an economic lesson, the more dollars in an economy the less they are worth. That friend is inflation.

The next year my mother who worked at the Prince George’s County Courthouse, helped me get a job at the courthouse. I was hired by a wonderful man, Chief Deputy Clerk, William R. Clay. I learned how to audit. Mr. Clay called me Star which flattered a young college girl. As an important aside, I met Steny Hoyer, who is now the Majority Leader of the United States House of Representatives. We were both very young at the time. Little did I know he would become one of the most powerful men in our country. I have followed his career ever since. I wrote a letter to the editor noting his accomplishments and giving him my ideas on how our nation could solve problems. He sent me a very nice thank you. I just attended his annual birthday bull roast.

My third year, my girlfriend’s mom helped me get a federal job at the Navy’s Personnel Survey’s Division. The Director’s assistant Miss Kumfort left and the Director, Commander Williamson, assigned me to her position. The Commander’s claim to fame was having Chief Justice Earl Warren at his wedding. The Commander often took us out to lunch and told us exciting stories of his command of a destroyer in WWII. When he went to Florida, I asked him to get me an alligator. Well, he brought me a stuffed baby alligator. I named it Cecil and recently gave it to my grandson, Ransom.

My last year, I returned to the Navy Yard where they took into consideration my college and paid me as a GS 4. I made good money to devote to college. I worked for a psychologist, Dr. Deputy. I worked with sociologists who made surveys for US Navy personnel. They concerned such subjects as why people reinlisted.

During the school years I worked for the University food service. I did a variety of things such as serving at banquets, throwing dough for pizza, preparing meals, and working the cash register. My most memorable moment was when I was nervous about frying an egg. After the gentleman ate it he told me that was the best fried

egg he ever had.

All of these experiences led me to meeting extraordinary individuals, learning different skills, having fun, and most importantly, having the satisfaction of paying my own way!!!