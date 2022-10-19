CALIFORNIA, Md. — The following letter was sent to us by Vernon Gray of California, Maryland.

Of the local elections to be decided on November 8, I would argue the outcome of the St. Mary’s County school board election between Dorothy Andrews and Marsha Williams is of utmost importance.

Both candidates promote their advocacy for parents, students, and teachers. However, Williams’ responses to a teachers’ union questionnaire reveals the underlying nature of her advocacy. For example, she opposes allocating public funding to home and privately schooled students. If the public schools are doing so well, why are they afraid of school choice? She supports mental health services in the schools. If the content of the National Association of School Psychologists website is representative of those services, children are in dire jeopardy of “woke” indoctrination. She supports teachers having “professional autonomy and the deference to teach the truth in their classrooms,” seemingly without the oversight of parents. She supports “community” schools that will further undermine the rights and roles of parents.

Williams supports the formation of an Educational Equity Advisory Committee to promote the preferential treatment of students based on stereotyped group identities. Equity is a subterfuge that incorporates critical race theory into the administration of the public schools and “culturally relevant teaching” in the classrooms to indoctrinate children to be color conscious rather than color blind.

Williams appears to be an establishment-style, go-along-to-get-along, candidate to maintain the status quo for those people and groups that presently control the public schools. In contrast, Andrews has said the time has come to create a “new normal” in the public schools that serves parents and children above all others.

In the aftermath of the COVID closure of the public schools, and the failure of “virtual learning,” the realization exists that school board elections do matter. I suggest the election of Dorothy Andrews.

Vernon Gray