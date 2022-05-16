LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The following letter was sent to TheBayNet.com by Marilyn Crosby of Lexington Park. Crosby is a former member of the St. Mary’s County Board of Education and a retired history teacher:

Freedom of speech has influenced the current Ukraine situation. It is guaranteed by the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States. It allows for competing Ideas that upon examination lead to the truth.

Suppression of ideas such as in Russia lead to erroneous conclusions. Let’s take a look at a current example. The United States has been training the Ukrainians for several years to repel an attack by the Russian Federation.

The Ukrainians have “skin in the game.” They are defending their families, their country and democratic way of life. The world is on their side. In contrast, the Russians who touted they would take the Ukraine in three days have been there months! The Russians have a far larger army and lots of equipment. The Russians have a good Air Force. What does all this have to do with Freedom of Speech?



All factors were not considered in the attempt to defeat and annex the Ukraine. Russia is a dictatorship. There is no Freedom of Speech. They were not motivated. They were told they were going on a training exercise. The dead bodies told otherwise. They were told they were fighting the Nazis.

That was in 1945, not 2022. The leadership was top down. They had no mid level leadership. President Putin was isolated, he was told what he wanted to hear. Top generals were afraid to tell him the truth.

What did all of this yield? A leveled country, thousands of dead military and civilians, BUT, nota Russian Ukraine.

Would things have been otherwise if the Russians had considered the facts that would have been brought to light with freedom of speech. In my opinion yes. Perhaps the Russians would not have attacked.

In my judgment, the Chinese may be reconsidering invading Taiwan after they take a look at this. I would advise them to study all angles, but they don’t exercise Freedom of Speech.

