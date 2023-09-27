Election season is underway, and Americans have already begun forming opinions about who will get their vote in 2024. Social media is increasingly becoming the place to get news, and TikTok is no exception. Democrats need to recognize the opportunity TikTok provides to connect with voters – not alienate them by supporting a ban of the app.

TikTok is not only home to everything from small business and entertainment content but also a hub for critical political conversations. About 25 percent of U.S. adults under 30 now regularly get their news from the app. In a recent poll, over half of Gen Z voters said they oppose a TikTok ban.

Lawmakers who not only stand up for TikTok but take advantage of its capabilities have an opportunity to connect with America’s youngest generation of voters. Engaging with this demographic and protecting an app that over half of Americans aged 18 to 29 utilize will pave the way for Democrats’ continued success. Maryland’s representatives in Congress should take note of the engagement that TikTok can create with a voting population that was able to swing key races across the country during the 2022 midterm.

Hugo Cantu

Policy Director