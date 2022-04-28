Keyshawn NMN Green, age 19

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – In February 2022, members from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division began an investigation into the distribution, transferring, manufacturing, and purchasing of firearms to minors.

During the investigation Keyshawn NMN Green, age 19 of Lexington Park, was identified as a distributer of firearms to a minor.

On April 7, 2022, a search and seizure warrant was executed on Green’s residence in the 46000 block of Midway Drive in Lexington Park. The search warrant yielded numerous rounds of ammunition to multiple caliber regulated firearms, and parts to manufacture a rifle. On April 22, 2022, Green was located and arrested by Sheriff’s Office deputies. Green was charged with the following:

Possession of Firearm by Minor

Ammunition/Sale to Minor

Regulated Firearm/Illegal Sale/Transfer

Regulated Firearm/Unlawful Sale/Transfer

Green remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown on a no-bond status. Maryland law defines a minor, for the purposes of regulated firearms, as anyone under the age of 21. Maryland law prohibits any person under the age of 21 from possessing/selling any regulated firearm.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.