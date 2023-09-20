Lexington Park Man in Custody Following Pursuit; Charged with Multiple Drug Offenses

Ky’ree Truvell Miles

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On Tuesday, September 19, 2023, following a vehicle and foot pursuit, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies apprehended and arrested Ky’ree Truvell Miles, 27, of Lexington Park, Maryland. Miles was observed by Deputy Bradley Kirscht while working the “Slow Down St. Mary’s” initiative in the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. Deputy Kirscht confirmed Miles had an active arrest warrant for first-degree assault.

A traffic stop was initiated, and Miles failed to stop his vehicle in an attempt to elude Deputies. During a short pursuit, Miles’ vehicle struck a curb, and he then fled on foot. Following a brief foot chase, Miles was apprehended by Deputies Preston Dixon, Austin Welch and Joseph Senatore, who recovered multiple small baggies and currency Miles discarded while fleeing.

The recovered bags were identified as containing suspected crack cocaine, which were packaged in a manner consistent with drug distribution.

Corporal Lacey Smith and her K9 partner Kyra were also instrumental in the drug arrest.

Miles has been charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession with Intent to Use Drug Paraphernalia and is being held at the St. Mary’s Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.