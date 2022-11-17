Juwan Deontre Ford and James Sylvester Ford Jr.

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division arrested two Lexington Park men this week upon execution of a search warrant resulting in CDS and firearm charges.

In October 2022, detectives began an investigation involving the distribution of Controlled Dangerous Substances at the 21200 block of Winding Way in Lexington Park. Over the course of the investigation, Juwan Deontre Ford, age 19 of Lexington Park, and James Sylvester Ford Jr., age 21 of Lexington Park, were observed conducting multiple hand-to-hand drug transactions at the residence.

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, the Criminal Investigations Division, along with the Sheriff’s Office’s Emergency Services Team, executed a search and seizure warrant at the residence. When Juwan Ford was detained, he had suspected marijuana residue on both hands. Inside of the residence, a large quantity of suspected marijuana was floating in the toilet that Juwan Ford attempted to flush.

When James Ford Jr. was detained, he was carrying a shoulder bag, which contained three individual bags of suspected marijuana, totaling more than 10 grams.

During the search of the residence, more than 10 grams of marijuana, large heat-sealed plastic bags, digital scales and other evidence was recovered.

James Ford was charged with CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute and CDS Possession: Cannabis 10 Grams +, and was released on bail from the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on Thursday.

Juwan Ford was charged with CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute; CDS Possession: Cannabis 10 Grams +; CDS Distribution with Firearm; Firearm Possession with Felony Conviction; Regulated Firearm: Illegal Possession and Possession of a Firearm as Minor. He is being held on a no-bond status at the detention center.