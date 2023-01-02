Lillian “Lil” Michaliga Komar, 79, of Charlotte Hall, MD, passed away on December 2, 2022 in White Plains, MD.

On October 17, 1943, Lil was born to the late Joseph Dominic Michaliga and Mary Elizabeth Snee Michaliga in Washington, DC.

She worked as a receptionist for Ken Dixon Automotive for many years before becoming the receptionist at United Electric Company where she retired from. In her free time, she enjoyed playing Bingo, chatting with friends and loved all of the dogs she rescued over the years. Lil was a devout Catholic and faithfully attended weekly Mass and was involved with the Catholic Daughters. She also enjoyed gathering with her “Red Hat Ladies” group.

Lil was preceded in death by her husband, John, her parents, her daughter, Christine and her brother Gerry Michaliga. She is survived by her brothers, Joseph Michaliga and Tommy Michaliga; her grandchildren, Mary Ashley Brubaker and her husband, Corey, Matthew Hunt and Casey Hunt.

On January 5, 2023, the family will receive friends for Visitation from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place Bryantown, MD 20617 with Reverend Rory Conley officiating. Interment will follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.