Linda's Cafe Announces Exciting Relocation And New Features

Credit: Linda’s Cafe via Facebook

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — In a move that promises to enhance the dining experience for the Lexington Park community, Linda’s Cafe is delighted to announce its upcoming relocation to the former “Days Off Deli” site on the corner of Millstone Landing Rd and 235, just across from San Souci Plaza. The beloved establishment, which has been a fixture in the area for 35 years, is thrilled to embark on this new chapter in its culinary journey.

The owners of Linda’s Cafe express their best wishes for the previous owners of “Days Off Deli” in their new endeavors, demonstrating their commitment to fostering a positive and supportive local business community.

As Linda’s Cafe prepares for this exciting move, the community can look forward to a host of new features that promise to take the dining experience to the next level. While maintaining their dedication to serving locally sourced, community-based food, Linda’s Cafe will introduce a full-service bar, offering an array of fantastic drinks. The establishment will also extend its service hours, with breakfast and happy hour options to cater to overnight workers, complete with drink specials and delectable food specials starting as early as 7 AM.

Weekends at Linda’s Cafe will be a delightful experience, with the addition of a bloody Mary bar, mimosa flights, and inventive creations to complement their already delicious cuisine. This move allows them to continue their tradition of serving delightful items such as Gyro’s, Shawarma, souvlaki, Maryland pit beef sandwiches, roasted lamb, and more.

The relocation also brings new convenience, with the introduction of three spacious, full-size bathrooms that are entirely separate from the kitchen area, ensuring the comfort of all patrons. Furthermore, the expanded space paves the way for the growth of the beloved Linda’s On The Go food trucks. This spring, Linda’s Cafe proudly announces the launch of Spit & Fire Foodtruck, which will feature grilled meats and handheld sides, including gyros and Maryland pit beef sandwiches.

Additionally, Linda’s Cafe will relaunch its locally sourced catering company, Earth 2 Table Catering Co. Following Melissa’s recovery, the culinary experts at Linda’s Cafe are excited to cater to a variety of special events, from weddings to corporate gatherings and family celebrations, promising nothing short of an extraordinary culinary experience.

The relocation to the new venue is scheduled for the first and second weeks of January, and Linda’s Cafe welcomes the support of its community during this transition. Various opportunities to assist with the move, such as lending a hand or providing trucks for transporting items, will be shared with the community.

