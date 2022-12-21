PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — At the December 13th meeting of the Calvert County Board of Commissioners, the Calvert Employee Recognition Committee was happy to award the December 2022 Calvert County Government Employee of the Month Award to Lisa Viverette, a human resources analyst from Prince Frederick, MD.

Mrs. Viverette has served with the Calvert County Government for almost 35 years now and oversees a Tuition Assistance Program, Training and Development Programs, and a program for Drug & Alcohol Testing.

According to the ERC, the Employee of the Month Award, “acknowledges individual excellence for superior job performance and/or special individual efforts that go above and beyond the employee’s normal job duties.”

The award was presented to Mrs. Viverette by ERC’s Awards Coordinator, Lorraine Joyner, who also provided a little bit of background.

“In 2022, the Sheriff’s Office contacted Lisa and asked about the possibility of delivering a portion of the training online through CCG’s learning management system NEOGOV. Lisa coordinated that effort. The ability to conduct online training has resulted in significant savings for the county because of the reduction in overtime for training and shift coverage, the decrease in travel expenses, and a reduction in expenses for classroom materials and time spent tracking and recording training hours. The virtual training option means deputies can complete self-paced training during their work day…”

This is just a piece of what Viverette has contributed to the Calvert County Government.

We also heard a short speech from Deena Davis, Human Resources Deputy Director, and Viverette’s supervisor.

“We are fortunate to have Lisa on our team, grateful today to the Recognition Committee, the Sheriff’s Office, and the Board for this opportunity to celebrate Lisa’s efforts.”

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com.