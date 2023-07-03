Live Local Independence Day Fireworks Shows Coming To A Screen Near You

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On behalf of the Board of County Commissioners, the Department of Economic Development has partnered with Calvert Broadcast to livestream local Independence Day fireworks shows from the towns of Chesapeake Beach and North Beach and Solomons Island.

The fireworks displays will be streamed live by Calvert Broadcast on the Calvert County Government YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov on the following dates:

July 3, 2023, approximately 9:25 p.m.: The 24-minute Chesapeake Beach fireworks display will light up the Chesapeake Bay and Beaches communities.

July 4, 2023, approximately 9:25 p.m.: The Solomons Island fireworks display hosted by the Solomons Business Association will dazzle spectators.

