Local Coffee Shop Giving Back During The Holidays

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – St Inie’s Coffee, whose motto is “Coffee. Conversation. Community.” is working to give back to their community this year by having their very own Giving Tree!

The Giving Tree is an annual tradition for the coffee shop and is in partnership with the Department of Social Services.

“We work with the Department of Social Services to identify families and/or individual children who are in need during the holiday season and we gather their interests, current clothing sizes, and or any information that will help our community shop for some special gifts,” The Owner of St Inies, Catherine Grube, told The BayNet.

“Customers can select one tag or multiple tags and go shopping! They return the gifts wrapped or unwrapped with the chosen tags attached before December 21st this year and we will make sure they are delivered wrapped to our contact at social services; Holly Chaconas,” Grube added.

Many of the items that are asked for among the necessities could include craft kits, video games, dolls, and even some bigger items like bikes. The tree also includes extra tags for gift cards for grocery stores or gas stations to give to the families.

This is just one of the many things St. Inie’s Coffee does to give back to the community. They also have a coat rack located on the front porch of the coffee shop in which patrons can donate coats for someone in the community who may not be able to afford them.

“We also have a cart with toiletries, food, and other hygiene products for those in need that we maintain, but it’s supported by donations from our community,” Grube states.

Please be sure to stop into St. Inie’s Coffee to help them give back to the community and make this a year to remember for the children and families that are in need. And be sure to get a coffee or hot chocolate while you’re at it!

St. Inie’s Coffee is located at 46915 Shangri La Drive in Lexington Park, MD.

