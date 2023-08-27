Charles County Government Labor Day Holiday Schedule

Monday, September 4 (Labor Day)

All Charles County Government offices and the Charles County Animal Care Center in Hughesville are closed.

The Charles County Landfill, all Recycling Centers, and the Piney Church Road Mulch Facility are closed.

Curbside recycling and yard waste collection will be delayed one day for the remaining week, Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Saturday, Sept. 9.

VanGO services will not be operating.

The Nanjemoy Community Center, Senior Centers, Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics, Waldorf Senior Recreational Center, and all school-based community centers are closed.

The following indoor pools will be open Noon – 5 p.m. for open swim: Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, and North Point. Lackey pool will be closed.

Operating status for other County affiliated agencies:

Charles County Parks and Tourism Facilities: www.CharlesCountyParks.com/about-us/operating-status

Charles County Public Library: www.ccplonline.org

Charles County Health Department: www.CharlesCountyHealth.org

Charles County Public Schools: www.ccboe.com

For questions about County Government holiday closures, contact the Public Information Office at 301-885-2779 or PressRoom@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

Calvert County Government Labor Day Holiday Schedule

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of Labor Day. In addition:

The Appeal Solid Waste Facility, which includes the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4 and will reopen with normal hours Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The Water & Sewerage billing and customer service office and the Solomons Septage Receiving Facility will be closed Monday, Sept. 4.

Calvert County senior centers will be closed Monday, Sept. 4, and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered. Meal delivery is set to resume on Sept. 5.

All community centers will be closed Monday, Sept. 4.

There will be no county bus service Monday, Sept. 4. Regular service will resume Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Calvert Library locations will be closed Saturday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 4. Downloadable materials and virtual services are available 24/7 at CalvertLibrary.info.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Animal Control Division will be closed Monday, Sept. 4. Animal Control Officers will be available for emergencies at 410-535-3491.

Kings Landing pool will be open Sept. 4 from 11 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center is closed for maintenance but will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 5 with normal operating hours of 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cove Point Pool will be open with regular hours Monday, Sept. 4 from 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be open with normal hours Monday, Sept. 4. Celebrate Labor Day with a one-hour cruise on the Wm. B. Tennison. For more information and to register visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/237/Wm-B-Tennison-Cruises.

All recreation parks including Dunkirk District Park, Ward Farm Recreation & Nature Park, Hallowing Point Park and Cove Point Park, will be open with normal hours on Monday, Sept. 4.

Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open Monday, Sept. 4, with normal hours.

Flag Ponds Nature Park and Kings Landing Park will be open with regular hours on Monday, Sept. 4. Starting Sept. 5, Flag Ponds Nature Park will be closed Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Battle Creek Cypress Swamp and Sanctuary nature center remains closed due to fire damage, however the trails are open. For a full nature park schedule, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/1505/Park-Hours.

Breezy Point Beach will be open with extended holiday hours on Monday, Sept 4, from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. but the campground remains closed for both short-term and seasonal camping for the completion of an extensive shoreline restoration project.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.

St. Mary’s County Government Operations for the Labor Day Holiday

LEONARDTOWN, MD – All St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) administrative offices will be closed on Monday, September 4, 2023, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Offices will resume normal operating schedules on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

The September 4 closure also includes:

All three St. Mary’s County Libraries (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park)

All three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern), and there will be no home-delivered meals

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS)

Department of Recreation & Parks programs and facilities

The six Convenience Centers and the St. Andrews Landfill

The following SMCG operations will be open on September 4:

Great Mills Pool (11 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Wellness & Aquatics Center (6 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

The St. Clements Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, and the Old Jail Museum (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

The Wicomico Shores Golf Course (8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.)

The Riverview Restaurant (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

For more information on SMCG programs and operations, please visit: stmaryscountymd.gov.