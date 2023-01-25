Local Group Travels To Belize To Build A Home In A Week For Less Fortunate Family

HOLLYWOOD, Md – You can give a gift that will last for many years and one that will make a life-changing difference in the lives of one family in desperate need.

Two St. Mary’s County women will travel to Belize with six others to build a home for a family that is in desperate need of a safe and sanitary home. We will build an 18 foot by 20 foot house in one week. This may not seem big by most standards in Southern Maryland, but it will be a wonderful gift to a family in serious need.

The home is being built in memory of Mary Mileto, a deceased lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, a mother of nine, and a wonderful woman who spent her life giving back to others.

Be a part of this journey-which we will share with you each step of the way through photos and commentary. Why Belize? Because the need is so great, especially due to the devastating effects of hurricanes as well as the Covid pandemic.

The Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, a group with a long history serving Southern Maryland, is arranging this trip in conjunction with Hand in Hand Ministries.

The Sisters of Charity of Nazareth served as teachers in many of the parochial schools in Southern Maryland through the 1980’s. As part of their mission, they “invite lay women and men to cross-cultural partnership with people, especially the oppressed, economically poor and marginalized, primarily in areas where Sisters and associates or members are called to mission.”

The Sisters partner with Hand in Hand Ministries who, according to their mission statement, “work hand in hand with individuals and communities to transform lives by responding to expressed needs through cultural immersion, education, housing and health care.” They seek to “build community one person, one family at a time.”

Their ongoing programs provide access to quality education, safe housing and health care.

If you are able to help with this mission, you will be helping to make a life-changing difference in the lives of the family receiving the home-as well as the eight volunteers that will build the home for them.

To donate go directly to this link https://nazareth.org/donate/