WALDORF, Md. – The non-profit Southern Maryland Rock, Mineral and Fossil Club will hold its 26th annual Rock, Mineral and Fossil Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on November 5, 2022, in the Old Waldorf School, 3074 Crain Highway, Waldorf, MD 20601 (adjacent to the JayCees Hall).

The goal of the event is to generate local interest in geology and earth sciences as well as to bring rock and mineral enthusiasts together for mutual educational opportunities.

Visitors can see colorful and unique displays of minerals, crystals, geodes, fossils and other rocks related to earth sciences. Enjoy browsing through over 40 tables of exhibitors and vendors selling a vast assortment of high quality minerals, fossils, gems, hand crafted jewelry, crystals, and lapidary creations. A fluorescent display (rocks that glow in the dark under UV light) is a popular attraction every year. Vendors will have free specimens for all youths. Friendly, family atmosphere.

Door prizes will be awarded every 30 minutes throughout the show. Free, convenient parking. Easy access from U.S. Rt. 301.

Admission donation is $5 for adults; $4 for seniors (65+); $3 for youths (7-17); Free for children under 7.

More details and directions on club website “www.SMRMC.org”.

Southern Maryland Rock and Mineral Club:

The Southern Maryland Rock and Mineral Club meets on the 4th Tuesday each month at 7:00 pm at the Old Waldorf School in Waldorf. Guests are welcomed. An interesting and informative program is presented after each business meeting. Door prize drawings are held at every meeting. Club members attend organized field trips each month where they collect specimens of valuable and interesting rocks, minerals and fossils. Trip destinations include commercial quarries which are normally closed to the public. Most trips are within 200 miles. We also take longer trips lasting for several days. We have been to Arkansas, Kentucky, New York, North and South Carolina, Georgia, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and California. If you like rocks, you will love our club. We have something for every rockhound from the beginning novice to the expert collector.