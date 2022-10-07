ST. LEONARD, Md. – As someone who has immensely benefited from participating in the arts as a young child and adolescent, I can attest to the power that it has in allowing children to safely explore themselves in a judgment-free zone.

The New Direction Community Theater’s (NDCT) children’s program was founded by Sherry Mervine in the summer of 2011 with their inaugural production of Holka Polka and displays this very thing with refreshing beauty.

Mervine has put on a children’s production every year since, even going as far as to put on an outdoor, COVID-safe production in 2020.

Her love and dedication towards each child she crosses paths with is palpably evident when speaking with her and seeing how she interacts with all of the young actors. It has always been her intention to create a safe space for the kids that feels more like a family than a theatre company.

Her deliberate choice to create a fully inclusive company that is welcoming to all children, both the neurotypical and neurodiverse, is beautifully admirable.

NDCT’s newest children’s production is the timeless story of The Wizard of Oz. For those who are not well acquainted with the tale, it follows a young girl named Dorothy and her dog Toto who get carried away by a cyclone to the magical land of Oz. Once there, she encounters famous characters such as the Cowardly Lion, the Tin Woodsman, the Scarecrow, Glinda the Good Witch, and the Wicked Witch of the West.

I sat down with a few of the children after one of their most recent rehearsals for the upcoming show to learn a little more about their experiences working on the show:

Who do you play in the show and can you tell me a little bit about yourself?

Gianna – I’m 14 years old and homeschooled. This is my first show with NDCT. My mom found out about the show online. I really enjoy getting into character. I’m normally shy around people, but theatre has allowed me to be more confident. I play the Wicked Witch of the West.

Gabriella – I’m 15 years old and go to Leonardtown High School. I have been in 10 productions with NDCT and helped co-write part of the script for this show. Ms. Sherry really creates a family here that has been great to be a part of. I play Ms. Gulch, a fighting tree, and a flying monkey.

Finley – I am 11 years old and go to Mutual Elementary School. In my first show ever, I got to play Scar in the Lion King, and that was really fun. I play Dorothy in this show.

What’s your favorite part about playing your character?

Gianna – I like being wicked in this play. I’m good at it because I can be sarcastic in real life sometimes, and I have some practice with my siblings.

Gabriella – I really enjoy playing the flying monkey because I get to follow the Wicked Witch around and react to everything that Dorothy gets up to.

Finley – This might be a little weird, but I like mimicking the sound of characters. When I’m Dorothy, I like learning how to sound like the farm girl with her country accent. I also like dressing up in costumes.

What has been the best part about working on this show?

Gianna – I think developing skills. At first, I had a really terrible laugh. I sounded like a donkey, okay? So, working on that has been really helpful for me. So yeah, just working on learning different skills.

Gabriella – It’s been a lot of fun. It’s really fun to get to act because of how much I love it.

Finley – I like that just about everyone in the show is a kid and that Ms. Sherry is really nice and understanding.

What advice would you give to other kids that want to get into theatre?

Gianna – Don’t be scared. Don’t worry about what other people are going to think of you because you’re supposed to look kind of crazy.

Gabriella – Just try out. I know a lot of people are scared of getting on the stage, but just do it. You don’t have to be the best at acting. They’re looking for someone who wants to be there, rather than just someone that is the best at acting. They take the time to teach you how to act, and that’s really nice.

Finley – Just be yourself, even when you’re at auditions. They’re looking for someone who wants to actually do theatre and doesn’t just want to be the center of attention.

The Wizard of Oz will be playing at the Long Beach Community Center at 5845 Calvert Blvd., St. Leonard, MD 20685, from October 15th and 16th, 2022.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit their website here (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wizard-of-oz-tickets-384298104977).

