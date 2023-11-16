Local Youth Organization Seeks Coat Donations

OWINGS, Md. – Calvert Movement Academy is hosting a coat drive to collect clean gently worn, or new coats on Saturday 11/18 between 9:30 am and 1:00 pm at 544 Keith Lane, Owings, MD 20736. Area residents are invited to make a difference in our local community by donating to the coat drive and helping Calvert Movement Academy reach their goal of collecting 100 coats!

“We are excited about our upcoming One Warm Coat drive and invite the community to participate and support our efforts. The need for shelter from the elements is especially urgent now as 37 million Americans are living at or below the poverty level and struggling to afford basic necessities. All of the coats we collect will be distributed in our community and help our neighbors stay safe and warm this winter,” said Coat Drive Ambassador and local resident, Kayla Ellenwood.

Last year, more than 550,000 coats were distributed across the United States to children and adults in need through One Warm Coat’s programs. “We’re grateful to our volunteer Coat Drive Ambassadors like Calvert Movement Academy! It’s because of our incredible volunteers that so many coats are saved from landfills and given a second life protecting our neighbors in need. Thanks to Calvert Movement Academy’’s efforts, many people in this community will be warm this winter”, said Beth W. Amodio, President and CEO of One Warm Coat.

About One Warm Coat One Warm Coat is a national cloud-based nonprofit organization that provides free coats to children and adults in need while promoting volunteerism and environmental sustainability. Since 1992, One Warm Coat has facilitated 49,000 coat drives across the country, collecting 8 million coats that have been distributed through more than 1,500 nonprofit partners. Individuals and organizations can get involved by donating coats, holding coat drives, and making financial donations. One Warm Coat believes in each person’s right to shelter from the elements and is committed to sharing warmth, without discrimination, one coat at a time. www. onewarmcoat.org