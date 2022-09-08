“London Bridge Is Down” - The Final Journey Of Queen Elizabeth II

With the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, perhaps a walking archive of modern history will come to its final conclusion. Born on April 21, 1926, she witnessed and endured much throughout her life. Queen Elizabeth ll was the longest-ruling Monarch in modern history. During her more than 70 years of rule, she witnessed a World War, the introduction of atomic weapons, a global pandemic, the formation of The European Union, the exit of Britain from The European Union, the first divorce of the royal family, 14 U.S. presidents, and the list goes on. However, there are a few reasons that mark her reign as unique as no one else.

Queen Elizabeth II was the face of modernization. Her coronation ceremony was the first live telecast program in television history. The day was June 2, 1953, when modern technology was still in its infancy. Despite that, BBC took the challenge and delivered a groundbreaking program live from Westminster Abbey, and the rest became legendary.

On the 20th anniversary of the Second World War, she visited the Federal Republic of Germany (or West Germany) on a 10- day state visit. That was the beginning of a new era in the midst of The Cold War. Her visit strengthened the diplomatic bond with Germany after more than 50 years. That visit marked a new beginning for Europe in the coming period.

She introduced the concept of “Royal Walkabouts” to the public. Before that, the Monarch used to wave at crowds from an extremely protected and well-preserved distance. However, in the year 1970-on a tour to Australia, Queen Elizabeth II broke that centuries-old custom and walked casually among the Australian crowds-greeting them personally. That gesture was so appreciated by the public that later it became a new custom for the royals.

Another very important diplomatic tour was the tour of Mainland China in 1986. She was the first British Monarch who went there and began a diplomatic relationship with China. That visit also was another important decision that marked her importance in the global arena.

Her Majesty also took her personal life with equal grace. Even in her family life, she witnessed many turbulent times that were unprecedented. She learned from her past mistakes and didn’t repeat them. She bent the rules of the British Monarch according to modern times. She allowed her grandchildren to marry commoners as per their wishes. The elder son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana married Kate Middleton, a commoner. Their younger son, Prince Harry married another commoner, Meghan Markle. The most remarkable characteristics that history can learn from the Queen was her flexibility and adaptability. At the same time, her uncompromising approach toward wrong was so prevalent that it allowed her to make all the right decisions at the right time.

There are probably very few in this world who get the opportunity to plan the mourning after their demise as she did. She has been a part of that process for the last 70 years. She was a part of every minute detail of her demise while she was alive. The entire process is known as “Operation London Bridge”. As per Operation London Bridge, by the time the world would come to know about her demise, Prince Charles would be the next Monarch following the Common Law and the royal palace would execute Operation London Bridge.

Her demise would be conveyed to the British Prime Minister by the Secretary of the Queen via a coded phrase – “London Bridge Is Down!” It must be an overwhelming loss for the British people. The majority of them have witnessed Queen Elizabeth II as their Monarch throughout their lives and today they have to comprehend the harsh reality of the death of the only person on this planet who was allowed to travel the world without a Passport. As per the Operation, the news of the queen’s death would first appear on the Royal Twitter Account and it would later be conveyed to all the other nations and media. That includes 15 commonwealth nations that were former British colonies.

Prince Charles, the new Monarch of Britain had promised that he would introduce many significant changes in the British Monarchy and the world is anxiously waiting to see those changes. On the other hand, the world’s most popular Monarch has to show the same amount of resilience and the same amount of adaptability at least- if not more. The crisis of the modern world is very unique and the new Monarch should mark their contributions to those crises.

Funeral preparations are being made now and the final farewell for Queen Elizabeth II will take place within the next two week.

“God bless Queen Elizabeth II, May she rest in peace,” Sir Paul McCartney commented on Twitter.