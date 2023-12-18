Lusby Veteran Returns Home After Devastating House Fire

Credit: Building Homes for Heroes

LUSBY, Md. – In September 2020, Navy Corpsman 2nd Class Isaac Francois, his wife, and four children were gifted a home in Lusby by the national nonprofit organization Building Homes for Heroes, which JPMorgan Chase donated. However, a fire in July 2022 forced the family out of their home. But thanks to the collective effort, the Francois family was welcomed back to their beloved home just in time for Christmas, along with a few special surprises.

Isaac Francois immigrated from Haiti in 2001 and joined the United States Navy in 2004. Francois served ten years, which included tours in Afghanistan. He struggles with bilateral compartment syndrome, a condition in which insufficient blood flow reaches parts of the body.

When Francois returned to the States, he underwent seven operations on his legs. He also suffers from adjustment disorder and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

For his service, he has numerous honors, including the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, Good Conduct Medal (3x), Meritorious Unit Commendation, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, NATO Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (2x) and the Expeditionary Medal.

According to Building Homes for Heroes, “Building Homes for Heroes builds and gifts mortgage-free homes and completes home modifications for veterans, emergency first responders, and their families, and provides further services along their road to recovery to help them live a promising and fulfilling life ahead.”

Since 2006, the national nonprofit has modified and gifted more than 355 homes and hopes to reach its 400th home by December 2024.

“We originally gifted the home to him on September 11, 2020, and Isaac has been unbelievable. One of the most modest people I’ve ever met, so humble. Always optimistic, even through this whole experience with the fire, he recounts the entire experience with a smile on his face,” David Weingrad, the Director of Communications for Building Homes for Heroes, told The BayNet.

“He actually didn’t tell us right away about the fire because he thought we already did too much for him and he didn’t want to burden us, and to us, that was nonsense; this is why we exist. But Isaac is just unbelievable and we couldn’t be happier doing this for him again.”

Weingrad noted they didn’t know the full extent of the damage caused by the fire until about a month ago. Isaac started the renovation process all on his own. Since then, they jumped right in by contacting their partners, JPMorgan Chase, Lowe’s, and SAIC, to help bring Isaac and his family back home.

On December 14, 2023, Francois and his family were officially welcomed back to their newly repaired home, which included brand-new household furnishings, gardening tools, festive decorations, Christmas gifts, and the biggest surprise, a trip to Disney World!

“The feeling of seeing this come together is unlike anything. My family gets to come back here, and we get to spend Christmas here. The most important part is we’re going to be together here no matter what. I’ve got a good group here helping me out, and it’s a big deal to me and my family,” Francois told The BayNet.

“It’s been life-changing, to say the least. Not to brag, but not having a mortgage is what I call a multi-generational gift; it’s something I plan to pass on to my kids and their grandkids. So, it’s more than people probably think it is. Most people will work their whole life for a place to stay, so having one mortgage-free and renovated and all is amazing. I can’t say enough about how great an organization Building Homes for Heroes is. They don’t just give you a home, but you become a part of the family. They check in on you, they make sure you get what you need, so they’re amazing.”

With excitement in their voices and tears in their eyes, Isaac and his family gathered in their brand-new living room. They opened some early Christmas gifts donated by the wonderful organizations and companies that helped make this family’s dream come true.

