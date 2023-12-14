Jason Pereira

LAUREL, Md. – Troopers arrested a Prince George’s County man on Wednesday after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Investigation developed evidence of possession of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Jason Pereira, 40, of Laurel, Maryland. Pereira is charged with eight counts of possession of child pornography. Pereira was transported to the Prince George’s County Detention Center, where he is being held pending an initial appearance with a District Court Commissioner.

Beginning in September 2023, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into the possession of child pornography online. On Wednesday, Maryland State Police, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations and the Laurel City Police, served a search warrant at the identified residence of the suspect. Pereira was arrested at the scene. A preliminary forensic review of the suspect’s electronic devices revealed multiple images of child pornography.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

The investigation continues …