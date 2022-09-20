EDGEWATER, Md. – On September 19, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m. officers responded for a report of a shooting that just occurred in the 300 block of Wilmer Place in Edgewater.

Upon arrival, officers immediately encountered and detained two subjects in front of the residence. Officers entered the residence and located the victim lying on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers began rendering aid to the victim. Officers later learned that the victim and suspect, who was one of the subjects initially detained by officers upon their arrival, were involved in a physical confrontation inside the residence, and the suspect at some point grabbed a shotgun.

The victim stated that during the struggle inside the residence, the suspect shot the victim with the shotgun in the shoulder/neck area.

The victim and suspect were known to each other. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested and charged accordingly.

Arrested:

Jeffrey Hysan. 57-year-old of Edgewater, Maryland