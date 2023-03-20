Man Arrested for Vandalizing Public Libraries Now Charged With Possession Of Child Pornography

Charles Sutherland

TAKOMA PARK, Md. – A man who was charged with a hate crime in June 2022 for spray painting the word “groomer” on the front of Prince George’s County libraries is now being charged with possession of child pornography and CSAM.

Charles Sutherland, 31, is a former school librarian who was arrested during the Summer of last year for defacing the public buildings during Capital Pride Week. He targeted these libraries in particular for holding drag queen story times, events in which local drag queens come to read storybooks for young children.

When he was taken into custody, Sutherland gave permission to the police to search his house. They would end up discovering pornographic images of children on his computer, as well as diapers and a life size child doll in his bed.

Sutherland was taken into custody by the Montgomery County authorities for this obscene material. He is currently facing six misdemeanor counts of possession of child pornography and is being held without bond.

Sutherland will go on trial in August in PG County for the vandalism charges. He expected to go on trial for child porn charges sometime in April.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com