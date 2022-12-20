SMCSO UPDATE – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer involved shooting in the 23400 block of Three Notch Road in California, in the area of the Wildewood Shopping Center.

At approximately 9:32 p.m. deputies responded to the California Wawa for the reported stolen vehicle. Deputies located the stolen vehicle in the area of the shopping center and the suspect fled on foot.

During the foot chase, the suspect was shot. The suspect was provided first aid and transported by helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment. No injuries to deputies have been reported.

In accordance with Maryland State Law, the Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) was contacted and briefed on the investigation.

Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

CALIFORNIA, Md. – On December 19, 2022 at approximately 9:47 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to one subject suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of Outback Steak House at 23415 Three Notch Road.

Crews arrived on the scene and found a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.

EMS requested a MEDEVAC for the patient. Firefighters established the landing zone in the Wildewood Center parking lot near Belk.

MSP Trooper 7 arrived just before 10:00 p.m. and transported the male patient to Captial Region Trauma Center.

SMCSO Advisory: Avoid the area of Three Notch Road and Airport Road in reference to an ongoing police investigation.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

