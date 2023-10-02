Man Charged With DUI, Serious Collision Leaves 4-Year-Old Child With Life-Threatening Injuries

GAMBRILLS, Md. – In a traffic crash on October 1, 2023, a 4-year-old child sustained life-threatening injuries in Gambrills, Maryland. The incident occurred at approximately 3:34 p.m., on Davidsonville Road in the 2500 block.

According to the investigation conducted by Anne Arundel County Police Department Western District officers, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado was making a left turn into a residential driveway when it collided with a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling southbound on Davidsonville Road. The Jeep driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. However, the right rear passenger, a 4-year-old male, who was properly restrained in a car seat, sustained life-threatening injuries.

Due to the severity of the child’s condition, Maryland State Police dispatched a helicopter to transport the child to the Johns Hopkins Pediatric Trauma Center in Baltimore for advanced medical care.

During the investigation, the driver of the Chevrolet identified as 28-year-old Scott Robert Sexton Teunis from Gambrills, MD, exhibited signs of alcohol consumption. The driver was subsequently taken to the Eastern District, where an evidentiary test for breath alcohol content was conducted. The test revealed alcohol levels exceeding the legal limit of .08%. As a result, the driver has been charged with the following offenses: 3-211(c)(1)(i) – Life-Threatening Injury Under Influence of Alcohol

3-211(c)(1)(ii) – Life-Threatening Injury Under Influence of Alcohol Per Se

3-211(d) – Life-Threatening Injury while Impaired by Alcohol

21-902(a)(1)(i) – DUI

21-902(a)(1)(ii) – DUI per se

21-902(b) – Driving While Impaired

The driver of the Chevrolet, Scott Robert Sexton Teunis did not sustain any injuries in the crash.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

