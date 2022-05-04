CALIFORNIA, Md. – On May 3, 2022, at approximately 12:49 p.m., a two-car collision took place on Patuxent Beach Road, near the Thomas Johnson Bridge.
According to a preliminary investigation, Jesse Richard Bowen Jr., age 45, of Lusby, was traveling northbound on Patuxent Beach Road when his vehicle crossed the center lane and struck another oncoming vehicle.
When officers arrived, Narcan was administered to Bowen with a positive effect.
No injuries were reported.
A standard field sobriety test was conducted, in which Bowen did not perform satisfactorily.
Bowen was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged with:
driving a vehicle while impaired by a controlled dangerous substance, driving a vehicle while so far impaired by drugs that cannot drive safely, failure to drive a vehicle on the right half of roadway when required, and reckless driving.
This is a developing story.
We will continue to provide updates as they become available.
Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com
With luck from God, he didn’t kill someone this time. Let’s hope there won’t be a next time! There’s been too many serious accidents lately in St. Mary’s County. People Get Smarter!
Imagine driving down the road @ 45 mph then, out of nowhere, you’re slammed head on? This is why I mostly drive just over the right shoulder line to give myself an extra second or 2 to swerve.
This clown should lose his license for 3 years then be on 5 years probation after that. Hopefully, we’ll hear what he gets real soon.
If you actually would look at the photos, you would clearly see this was not a head on collision.
If you would learn to read you would clearly see nobody cares what you think
Another irrelevant and immature post. Seek help and get a life.
You gonna make me? Didn’t think so
I’m not going anywhere
Baud9600 is right. Dumb Dog and his ilk are always voting in people who insist on allowing more & more dangerous substances to be legal. The more stoned they can make people, the more likely they’ll become democrats!
Dumb Dog, you must be a real lonely person with a bunch of mirrors in your trailer so you can admire yourself all day long. You just can’t comment on the actual article because you think you’re so much smarter than everyone else on here but, as your “Best Friend” said, nobody cares!
Look at the front end of the large SUV. That was mostly a head on for it. Either way they both came to a very quick stop so it’s a close to a head on as I need.
You admitted to drinking and driving… remember???
If I have the story correct Jesse had a cousin ,whom possibly died from a OD…
Little Brother
Attempted murder sounds fitting
And the ‘Things’ in Annapolis, want to legalize more items to impair peoples’ ability to drive?
We can’t wait!
Your buddy CCWAM already engenders you enough, right?!?
My friend and her kids were in the car he hit!! Thank god or who ever they are ok.. Its unforgivable! He should put his kids in a car and let that happen to him. Then mabey he will learn a lesson. I predict we will see more bad things to come from this guy!
He’s certainly a repeat offender…
Leave a comment