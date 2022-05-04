Jesse Richard Bowen Jr., age 45

CALIFORNIA, Md. – On May 3, 2022, at approximately 12:49 p.m., a two-car collision took place on Patuxent Beach Road, near the Thomas Johnson Bridge.

According to a preliminary investigation, Jesse Richard Bowen Jr., age 45, of Lusby, was traveling northbound on Patuxent Beach Road when his vehicle crossed the center lane and struck another oncoming vehicle.

When officers arrived, Narcan was administered to Bowen with a positive effect.

No injuries were reported.

A standard field sobriety test was conducted, in which Bowen did not perform satisfactorily.

Bowen was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged with:

driving a vehicle while impaired by a controlled dangerous substance, driving a vehicle while so far impaired by drugs that cannot drive safely, failure to drive a vehicle on the right half of roadway when required, and reckless driving.

