WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports of a shooting that reportedly took place earlier this evening.

At approximately 7:32 p.m. on October 25, first responders were dispatched to the 2500 block of Old Washington Road for reports of a person who had been shot and was not breathing.

Upon arrival, crews located the victim who had reportedly sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. The patient was identified as a 38-year-old male.

That man was declared to be deceased soon after EMS arrived.

No suspect has been identified at this time. The incident is currently under investigation by police.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as the investigation continues.

