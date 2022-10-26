WALDORF, Md. – On October 25 at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Old Washington Road in Waldorf for the reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who had been shot, deceased. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and are investigating.

The victim was identified as Michael Anthony Dodson, Sr., 60, of Waldorf. This incident does not appear to be random and detectives are pursuing leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective E. Weaver at 301-609-6571 or WeaverE@ccso.us. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous should contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

This investigation is ongoing.

