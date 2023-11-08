Leonard Charles Hall

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that Leonard Charles Hall, 29, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was sentenced to 55 years in prison for violating probation by incurring a new conviction for conspiracy to commit first degree murder.

At the time of the homicide, Mr. Hall was on probation for five cases. The new conviction violated the terms of his probation. As a result, Mr. Hall was sentenced to 11 years on each case, for a total of 55 years to serve in prison. The sentences were ordered to run consecutive to the life imprisonment sentence previously imposed in the homicide case.

On May 12, 2023, a St. Mary’s County jury convicted Mr. Hall of conspiracy to commit first degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm, among other related charges, in the June 2021 execution-style shooting at Chancellor’s Run Regional Park.

Assistant State’s Attorney Duke May and Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Jeffrey Maylor prosecuted the violation of probation cases on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

The Honorable Michael J. Stamm presided over the original proceedings and the probation violations.