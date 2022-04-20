Jeffrey Scott Osborne
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announced that on April 20, 2022, Jeffrey Scott Osborne, 50, of Kemblesville, PA, entered a guilty plea in Calvert County Circuit Court to attempted second degree murder. 

The plea involves an incident from May 1, 2021 at which time Osborne attempted to run over a 23 year-old female on St. Leonard Road. 

Sentencing is scheduled for May 27, 2022 at 9:00am.  Osborne is facing a maximum of 30 years incarceration. 

The case is being prosecuted by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher J. Monte.

