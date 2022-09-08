Clyde William Peterson

LA PLATA, Md.—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Friday, September 2, 2022, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Clyde William Peterson, 52, to 10 years in prison for First-Degree Assault.

On July 1, 2022, Peterson entered a guilty plea to the aforementioned charge.

On July 13, 2021, officers responded to a residence located in the 6900 block of Surrey Place in Bryans Road for the report of an assault with a weapon.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with victim Delonte Brown, who reported that he was assaulted by a suspect wearing a ballistic vest that said “Police” across the front of it.

An investigation revealed that on the day of the incident, two suspects pulled up to the residence in a vehicle with tinted windows.

The passenger of the vehicle, later determined to be Peterson, got out of the vehicle, and approached Brown with a handgun that had an extended magazine. Peterson pointed the gun at Brown and told him to get on the ground.

Brown tried to flee but was followed by Peterson. Peterson confronted Brown again, as well as his mother; however, Brown was able to flee a second time. Peterson found Brown and forced him to lay on the ground.

Peterson then went into Brown’s vehicle and stole a Louis Vuitton side bag. After retrieving the bag, Peterson ran back to the vehicle and fled the scene.