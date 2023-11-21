Man Sentenced To Life Without Parole Plus Life In Prison For The Murders Of A 6-Year-Old Child And Her Mother

Wayne Carroll Key, Jr.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that Wayne Carroll Key, Jr., 44, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was sentenced to Life without parole consecutive to Life in prison for the double homicide of a six-year-old child and her mother, which took place on November 20, 2021.

Following an eight-day jury trial in April 2023, Key was convicted by a St. Mary’s County jury of two counts of first-degree murder; two counts of second-degree murder; and two counts of first-degree assault. During the sentencing hearing, the presiding judge, the Honorable Joseph M. Stanalonis, cited that the case was “a circumstantial evidence case in its entirety” that was “very compelling and substantial,” which was comprised of more than 200 pieces of evidence and testimony from over forty witnesses.

“Deliberately stealing an innocent child’s life simply to cover up the initial murder where the child was sadly the only eyewitness, is especially callous. The defendant viciously and senselessly murdered the child’s mother and when he realized the child witnessed his heinous crime, he consciously and maliciously killed again. I pray the victims’ family may gain peace knowing the defendant will be in prison for the rest of his life,” said Sterling.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor, Chief of the Special Victims Unit, represented the State during the sentencing proceedings on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

Detective Tyler Payne of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was the lead investigator.

The Honorable Joseph M. Stanalonis presided over the case.