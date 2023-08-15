Randell Jamal Wright

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On Monday, August 14, 2023, Randell Jamal Wright, was sentenced to 40 years imprisonment, suspended to 8 years of active time, for his role in the July, 2022, burglary of the Jewelry Exchange in Dunkirk, Maryland. The sentence was imposed by Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Mark S. Chandlee.

Wright is facing another 5 years of incarceration for a violation of probation pending in the Circuit Court for Howard County. His hearing date in Howard County is currently set for September 18, 2023.