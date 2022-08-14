GREAT MILLS, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that a man has been seriously injured as a result of a stabbing that took place.

At approximately 10:39 p.m. on August 13, first responders were called to the scene in the 22000 block of Mojave Drive for reports that a man had been stabbed multiple times.

Upon arrival, crews located a 21-year-old male patient who was still conscious and still breathing.

The man was reportedly significantly bleeding from a wound near the middle of his body. Crews later identified multiple lacerations across the man’s body.

The location of the assailant is currently unknown. Police are currently working to locate them.

EMS units have been instructed to proceed to the scene to provide additional medical treatment for the victim.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

