FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – A man has tragically died after jumping into the waters of the Potomac River and drowning near the town of Fort Washington.

According to authorities, the incident took place around 6:00 p.m. on Monday, May 30, just south of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge.

According to what witnesses told authorities, the 37-year-old man, whose identity has not been released, jumped off of a boat that was anchored down and began to desperately call for help.

A nearby pedestrian tried to save the man’s life by throwing him a life jacket but it was of no use as he lost consciousness and went under. When he was pulled from the water, a bystander initiated CPR on him, but it was no use. He died soon after at a nearby hospital.

This incident was one of several similar incidents this week. One day prior, a 43-year-old man drowned off the coast of Sandy Point State Park in the Chesapeake Bay.

In addition to those two incidents, two women went missing near Richmond, Virginia, after a rafting accident sent them over a dam.

Authorities have since recovered the body of one of those women, the 23-year-old Lauren Winstead.

Police are still searching for the 28-year-old Sarah Erway.

